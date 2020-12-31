Legendary India hockey player Michael Kindo passed away on Thursday due to age-related ailments. The 73-year-old was part of India’s 1975 hockey World Cup-winning and 1972 Olympics bronze-winning team Also Read - Indian Men's Hockey Team Finish Decade With Highest-Ever Ranking

Kindo was survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. He was suffering from depression and was bed-ridden for quite some time. Also Read - India Hockey Star Gurjant Singh Hopes to Prove His Mettle Before Tokyo Olympics

“Michael Kindo passed away at the Ispat General Hospital due to age related problems. He was bed-ridden for quite some time and was also suffering from depression,” a family source told PTI. Also Read - Gyanendro Ningombam Elected Unopposed as Hockey India President

“His last rites will be completed tomorrow as his daughters are reaching only then.”

For his excellence in the field of hockey, Kindo received Arjuna Award in 1972.

Kindo, a full back in his playing days, was a member of the team that won the lone World Cup for India in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

He was also in the team that won a bronze medal in the 1972 Olympics in Munich. He scored three goals in that edition of the Games.

Hockey India condoled the death of the legendary player and posted a heartfelt message on Twitter.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former hockey player and 1975 World Cup winner, Michael Kindo. We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family,” the HI said in a tweet.

We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former hockey player and 1975 World Cup winner, Michael Kindo. We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family. 🙏#IndiaKaGame #RIP pic.twitter.com/zUqFYWEWuu — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 31, 2020

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described Kindo as a “tribal icon”.

“Deeply saddened to know the passing away of hockey legend and Arjuna Awardee #MichaelKindo, a tribal icon and part of India’s World Cup winning team of 1975. My thoughts are with his family and fans,” Patnaik said in his official Twitter handle.

Deeply saddened to know the passing away of hockey legend and Arjuna Awardee #MichaelKindo, a tribal icon and part of India's World Cup winning team of 1975. My thoughts are with his family and fans. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 31, 2020

Former India captain Dilip Tirkey also condoled Kindo’s death.

“Hockey legend Michael Kindo will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels. Undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, he also made a mark as a great mentor,” he tweeted.

Hockey legend Michael Kindo will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels. Undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, he also made a mark as a great mentor. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and well wishers. pic.twitter.com/z6HJlnh6c3 — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) December 31, 2020

(With PTI Inputs)