Michael Nobbs, Australian hockey great and former India coach, passes away at 72

Former Australian legendary hockey player Michael Nobbs, who served as head coach of the Indian men's team at the 2012 London Olympics, dies at 72 due to prolonged illness.

New Delhi: Former Australian hockey player Michael Nobbs, who served as head coach of the Indian men’s team at the 2012 London Olympics, has passed away at 72 due to prolonged illness.

Nobbs is survived by his wife Lee Capes, a former Australian women’s international, and their daughter Kaitlin, who currently represents Australia as a Hockeyroos player.

Hockey Australia extended its deepest condolence to Michael’s family

“Hockey Australia extends its deepest condolences to Michael’s family, friends, former teammates, players and all those whose lives and careers were shaped by his contribution to hockey. He will be remembered as a proud Kookaburra, a respected professional, and a servant of the sport,” Hockey Australia said in a statement.

Nobbs represented Australia as a defender, operating both in the half-back line and at fullback, and was known for his consistency, fitness, and professionalism. Between 1979 and 1985, he earned 76 international caps and scored one goal, playing during one of the most successful periods in Australian men’s hockey, according to Hockey Australia.

He was also a key member of the Australian squads that competed at the 1981 Hockey World Cup in Bombay and the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Nobbs was appointed as Indian men’s team head coach in 2011

Nobbs was appointed as Indian men’s team head coach in 2011 after the Men in Blue failed to qualify for the Beijing Games in 2008. While India were brilliant in the qualifiers, the team finished last at the London extravaganza which also expedited the Australian coach’s sacking. Nobbs not only coached the India men’s hocked team but also coached Japan.

