Formula One legend Michael Schumacher‘s former manager Willi Weber has claimed that the German racer’s wife is hiding his condition.

Schumacher, who gained seven FIA Formula One Drivers’ World Championships and 91 race victories, suffered a skiing accident on December 29, 2013 which resulted in a brain injury that has caused him to be bedridden and unable to speak for the past five years.

Speaking in a German documentary ‘The Michael Schumacher Tale’, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Schumacher’s first World Championship in 1994, Weber has claimed that he has made numerous requests to see Schumacher – only for them to be refused by wife Corinna. “I know that Michael has been hit hard, but unfortunately I do not know what progress he makes,” Weber said.

“I’d like to know how he’s doing and shake hands or stroke his face,” he added.

Weber also admitted that Corinna fears the truth about Schumacher’s condition entering the public domain. “But unfortunately, this is rejected by Corinna. She’s probably afraid that I’ll see right away what’s going on and make the truth public.”

In August 1995, Michael married Corinna and the couple has two kids. She recently paid tribute to her husband in an interview with She magazine, while discussing her love of horses. “When I was 30, I very much wanted to have a horse and Michael went with me to Dubai, where I intended to buy an Arabian horse,” she said.

“He did everything for me. I will never forget who I have to thank. That would be my husband Michael.”