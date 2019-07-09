India-New Zealand: Has Sanjay Manjrekar blocked Michael Vaughan on Twitter? Former English captain Michael Vaughan has accused cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar of blocking him on Twitter. Vaughan had earlier taken a jib at Manjrekar for not picking Ravindra Jadeja in his playing XI after Jadeja scalped a big wicket during India’s match against Sri Lanka. Now, Jadeja has picked up another wicket in the ongoing semi-final 1 and Vaughan is now accusing Majrekar of blocking him. Vaughan’s tweet read, “BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @ sanjaymanjrekar .. !!!”

“Ind could pick players specific to the pitch, boundaries & opposition. Get Kedar back in the playing XI & look at numbers of Indian spinners v NZ before picking them. Chahal – Avg 27.15, Eco – 5.11 Kuldeep – Avg – 21.00, Eco – 4.84 RA Jadeja – Avg – 73.00, Eco – 5.61,” read Manjrekar’s post.

At the time of filing the copy, the Kiwi’s were reeling at 211/5 in 46.1 overs. Williamson top-scored with 67 off 95 balls.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, M.S. Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah