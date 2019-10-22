Expressing deep concerns over South Africa’s 0-3 Test series thrashing at the hands of India, former England captain Michael Vaughan called out ex-Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Mark Boucher to take charge of the team. After losing the first two Test matches by a comprehensive margin, South Africa suffered another drubbing from the hands of number-one ranked Indian team in the final match of the series in Ranchi.

India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs to complete a 3-0 series whitewash on Tuesday. Virat Kohli’s men outplayed the Proteas in all departments of the game and handed them two innings defeats in the three-match Test series.

Vaughan also called upon the South African Cricket Board to take advice from its former players like captain Graeme Smith and legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

“This South African Test team is a real concern for the game .. The game needs South Africa to be strong .. Time for @markb46 to take over .. also why wouldn’t you use @GraemeSmith49 & @jacqueskallis75 in some capacity #INDvsSA,” Vaughan tweeted.

This South African Test team is a real concern for the game .. The game needs South Africa to be strong .. Time for @markb46 to take over .. also why wouldn’t you use @GraemeSmith49 & @jacqueskallis75 is some capacity .. #INDvsSA — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 22, 2019



South African cricket embraced a football-style setup as part of a radical overhaul in the wake of their World Cup debacle with chief coach Ottis Gibson making way for interim Team Director Enoch Nkwe.

However, the team’s performance has been dismal in its first series since the change in management.

Courtesy the win, India added a crucial 40 points to their tally and further swelled their overall lead at the number one spot in ICC World Test Championship. India now have 240 points under their belt and hold a massive 180 points advantage over second-placed New Zealand who has 60 points followed by Sri Lanka (60), Australia (56) and England (56) at third, fourth and fifth spot respectively.