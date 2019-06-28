Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow for his negative mindset after team’s disappointing show in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Despite being considered as the favourites to lift the title, England were stunned in the tournament first by Pakistan, followed by two consecutive losses against Sri Lanka and defending champs Australia. The successive losses in their last two group matches have hampered England’s chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the tournament.

After England’s loss to Australia, Vaughan had suggested bowing out at the group stage would mark their worst World Cup campaign, while Kevin Pietersen had also criticised skipper Eoin Morgan, saying the captain was “backing away” from Mitchell Starc’s bowling after which Bairstow had said that many pepole are waiting for England to crash out of the showpiece event.

Replying to Bairstow, Vaughan said in an Instagram post on Friday: “How wrong can @jbairstow21 be .. Never has England team had so much support but it’s you and your team that has disappointed Jonny .. WIN 2 games and you are in the semis.

“With this negative, pathetic mindset I am concerned though .. it’s not the media’s fault you have lost 3 games,” the 44-year-old added.



With eight points from seven games, England need to win both their next league matches against India and New Zealand to confirm their place in the knockout stages.

England, who have never won the World Cup, entered the competition as favourites but their much-vaunted batting line-up has stuttered badly in the past two games.