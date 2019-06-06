ICC World Cup 2019: Former English captain Michael Vaughan faced the heat on social media over his comments on a random Indian fan. Vaughan who is never shy of a word started it when in a tweet he mentioned Kedar Jadhav as his new favourite bowler. This does not seem to have gone down well with an Indian fan who wrote, “Typical English ex-player-turned-expert. Even the best of them (Vaughan isn’t one of them) only follow non-England players when they play in England, and even if they’ve played there before, they react like they’re watching them for the first time, often with condescension.”

Kedar Jadhav is my new favourite bowler …. !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 5, 2019

This is what the Indian fan replied.

Typical English ex-player-turned-expert. Even the best of them (Vaughan isn’t one of them) only follow non-England players when they play in England, and even if they’ve played there before, they react like they’re watching them for the first time, often with condescension. https://t.co/LEUTVJHpV6 — Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) June 5, 2019

Here is Vaughan’s counter.

Oh shut up you idiot …. https://t.co/G51VgQfdmp — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 5, 2019

This did not go down well with fans who objected to Vaughan’s comments:

Truth hurts!!!! — Saurabh (@SteynGun_) June 5, 2019

Meanwhile, India beat South Africa by six wickets to win their tournament opener convincingly. Rohit Sharma bagged the Man of the Match for his match-winning 122* on a lively pitch. Earlier, Chahal was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he scalped four wickets.

“The first win is always important. On the field, we were confident as a group. With the bat, we had to work our way through because of the attack they have. That’s where Rohit’s innings was very very special. You need experienced guys to stand up. One of the top three getting a hundred is something we bank on. KL batted really well with him. Then MS showed great composure. Hardik finished well too. He looks in a good headspace,” said Virat Kohli at the post-match presentation.