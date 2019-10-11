Former England captain Michael Vaughan has stirred controversy again by taking a shot at Indian cricket pitches. Vaughan, who is quite active on Twitter, called Indian Test pitches “boring”, referring to the ongoing match between India and South Africa in Pune, where the home team dominated with the bat.
“Test Match Cricket pitches in India are boring. The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the Bat needs more action for the bowler. My thought of the day,” Vaughan, who played 82 Tests and 86 ODIs for England between 1999 and 2008, tweeted Friday.
India were motoring along at 473/4 tea on Day 2 of the second Test with skipper Virat Kohli unbeaten on 194. Earlier, on Day 1, opener Mayank Agarwal had scored his second consecutive hundred of the series, following the double century he struck in Vizag. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane too scored half-centuries.
Vaughan’s tweet, as expected, did not go down well with the Indian public, who were quick to retaliate through posts of their own, poking fun at England’s performance during Ashes 2019 and how rain affected a chunk of the matches during the World Cup. Here are some of the gems.
The last time a Test match was played in Pune – against Australia in 2017 – the ICC gave the pitch a “poor rating”. Spinner grabbed 31 wickets in the match as Australia beat India by a mammoth 33 runs. Curator Pandurang Salgaonkar drew heavy criticism for it.