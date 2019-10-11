Former England captain Michael Vaughan has stirred controversy again by taking a shot at Indian cricket pitches. Vaughan, who is quite active on Twitter, called Indian Test pitches “boring”, referring to the ongoing match between India and South Africa in Pune, where the home team dominated with the bat.

“Test Match Cricket pitches in India are boring. The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the Bat needs more action for the bowler. My thought of the day,” Vaughan, who played 82 Tests and 86 ODIs for England between 1999 and 2008, tweeted Friday.

India were motoring along at 473/4 tea on Day 2 of the second Test with skipper Virat Kohli unbeaten on 194. Earlier, on Day 1, opener Mayank Agarwal had scored his second consecutive hundred of the series, following the double century he struck in Vizag. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane too scored half-centuries.

Vaughan’s tweet, as expected, did not go down well with the Indian public, who were quick to retaliate through posts of their own, poking fun at England’s performance during Ashes 2019 and how rain affected a chunk of the matches during the World Cup. Here are some of the gems.

When you cannot win,you blame!! English cricket is all about that only..

When cook scored that 200+ in India few years back,it was all gud.. — Stomatologist💉🛠 (@Stomatologist26) October 11, 2019

You please bother about your rubbish 100 ball format alone. Test cricket in India has always been and will always be entertaining. #onon. FYI – 15 wickets on day 1 is definitely not entertaining. — Dheeraj Menon (@dheeru8menon) October 11, 2019

When we prepare Rank Turners which suits Test Cricket in subcontinent which is the identity of subcontinent you all starts crying in front of ICC. Why? cant overseas batsman play spin? Doesn’t spin bowling is too part of cricket?#INDvSA — Manish (@IManish311) October 11, 2019

The last time a Test match was played in Pune – against Australia in 2017 – the ICC gave the pitch a “poor rating”. Spinner grabbed 31 wickets in the match as Australia beat India by a mammoth 33 runs. Curator Pandurang Salgaonkar drew heavy criticism for it.