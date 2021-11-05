London: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has denied racism allegations against him made by ex-Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq and two other players of Asian heritage there were “too many of you lot”. Vaughan, who represented the county from 1991 until his retirement in 2009, used his column in The Telegraph to deny Rafiq’s claims that, in his final season with the club. The 47-year-old Vaughan and England batter Gary Ballance was accused of racism by England U19 cricketer and former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq.Also Read - Cricket Australia Postpones One-Off Test Against Afghanistan Amid Ban Over Women's Cricket

Rafiq, who played his maiden season as a professional, recalled the alleged incident which took place during Yorkshire versus Nottinghamshire match in 2009. In his column Vaughan told how he was approached 11 years later, in December 2020, to speak to the panel tasked with investigating the player's claims of racism at the club. "This hit me very hard. It was like being struck over the head with a brick," Vaughan wrote.

"I have been involved in cricket for 30 years and never once been accused of any remotely similar incident or disciplinary offence as a player or commentator."

“I have nothing to hide. The ‘you lot’ comment never happened. Anyone trying to recollect words said 10 years ago will be fallible but I am adamant those words were not used.

“If Rafiq believes something was said at the time to upset him then that is what he believes. It is difficult to comment on that except to say it hurts me hugely to think I potentially affected someone.

“I take it as the most serious allegation ever put in front of me and I will fight to the end to prove I am not that person.”

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has banned Yorkshire county from hosting international matches for failing to act on Rafiq’s racial abuse charges, which were proved to be true in an independent inquiry, calling the club’s approach “abhorrent”.

ECB took the decision a day after Yorkshire player Gary Ballance admitted using a racial slur against his ex-teammate Rafiq. “… YCCC are suspended from hosting international or major matches until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and First Class County,” the ECB said in a statement after its board meeting.

The club ground Headingley is due to host the third Test against New Zealand in June next year, as well as an ODI against South Africa and the potential for knockout fixtures in the Hundred, as the host venue of Northern Superchargers. They were also scheduled to host an Ashes Test in 2023. All these games are now in jeopardy.

“It is clear to the Board that YCCC’s handling of the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq is wholly unacceptable and is causing serious damage to the reputation of the game. The ECB find this matter abhorrent and against the spirit of cricket and its values,” .

“There is no place for racism or any form of discrimination in cricket and where it is found, swift action must be taken. This matter must be dealt with robustly if the sport is to demonstrate its commitment to truly being a game for everyone.”

The ECB also banned Ballance from England’s selection for an indefinite period. Ballance has accepted his guilt of being responsible for some of the offensive and derogatory terms that Rafiq revealed he was subjected during his time playing for the county in northern England.

“Before any regulatory investigation is complete, the Board wishes to take immediate action in relation to Gary Ballance. While Mr. Ballance has not been selected to play for England since 2017, he will be suspended indefinitely from selection. This position will be reviewed following the ECB regulatory investigation into his conduct.”

(With PTI Inputs)