Home

Sports

Michael Vaughan doubts England’s Bazball approach can succeed in India

Michael Vaughan doubts England’s Bazball approach can succeed in India

Vaughan was apprehensive about England going to India without a regular spinner and trying to put pressure on India.

Ben Stokes has transformed England’s Test cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is slightly cautious about England’s chances in the Test series against India next year. After being in terrific form in Tests for the last 14 months, England’s next big challenge will be when they travel to India for a five-match Test series. This will be the first time both sides will meet after the last series that ended in a 2-2 draw in England.

Trending Now

Both India and England have been in excellent form in the red-ball format over the past year. England’s fortunes in Tests have seen a massive spurt under the captaincy of Ben Stokes and coaching of Brendon McCullum. Under the new management, the side has won 13 out of 18 Tests and remained unbeaten in series against South Africa, New Zealand, and Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Indian team secured qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the second consecutive cycle. They started their new WTC cycle in some style by beating West Indies in a 2-match Test series last month.

Michael Vaughan, speaking to Cricbuzz after the final Test of the Ashes, said that how the ‘Bazball’ attitude will fare against a formidable Indian team on their home turf remains to be seen. He also expressed his doubts over England’s aggressive approach and said that India would really push them.

“Will it be good enough to win in India, that’s the big question. I very much doubt it because India doesn’t lose at home often, particularly when it’s turning square. Would expect India to win the series, but the big Indian crowds will be back because they’ll want to watch them (England),” Vaughan said.

The former England captain was also very concerned with the country traveling to India without a world-class spinner. “Can England get 20 wickets without a world-class spinner? It’ll be the ultimate challenge, but they’ll play their Bazball style and try to put India under pressure,” he added.

England’s recent record in India has not been as impressive since their historic series win in 2012/13. Out of the nine Tests played in India since then, England has managed just the solitary win and has suffered seven defeats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES