ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former English cricketer who has garnered a lot of attention for his predictions, has picked his favourite all-time India/Pakistan combined XI. It may come as a surprise that not Imran Khan but MS Dhoni will captain the side. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag will open and Virat Kohli will play at No 3. In the middle order, Vaughan has two former Pakistani stalwarts in Inzamam ul Haq and Javed Miandad. That will be followed by wicket-keeper and captain MS Dhoni. Akram, Bumrah, and Akram, along with Imran Khan are the four pacers. Anil Kumble is the sole spinner in his squad. Vaughan’s post: “My all time India/Pakistan Combined team in ODIs … 1.Sachin 2. @ virendersehwag 3. @ imVkohli 4.Inzaman ul Haq 5.Javed Miandad 6. MS Dhoni (c) 7. Pakistan PM Imran 8. @ wasimakramlive 9. @ anilkumble1074 10. @ Jaspritbumrah93 11. @ waqyounis99 # CWC !!!”

Meanwhile, Vaughan has gone on to predict the winner of the much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash. He feels Pakistan will win.

Earlier, during the presser on the eve of the match, Kohli counted the positives and spoke about the atmosphere in the Indian dressing-room ahead of the high-voltage clash. India has started the World Cup 2019 campaign on an emphatic note by beating the likes of South Africa and Australia before sharing the spoils with New Zealand.

In an upbeat mood, Kohli said that they have not discussed anything differently ahead of the clash and they are taking this game like any other match. He also said that the fans get a little too emotional. “I can’t tell the fans to think of the game in a particular manner. For us, we can’t get too emotional. Our mindset is different from fans’. I wouldn’t say it’s easy for fans to think like a player. It’s crucial for us to be absolutely professional,” said Kohli.