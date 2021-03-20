Once again, former English skipper Michael Vaughan has made a prediction minutes ahead of the fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. With the series locked at 2-2, Vaughan feels the decider would be a dress rehearsal for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup final – which could be played at the same venue. Vaughan took it a step further and predicted England would be the winners of the marquee tournament eight months from now. Also Read - India's T20 World Cup Squad: Sachin Tendulkar Backs Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan to Make it

Vaughan tweeted: "I reckon today's T20 final could be the T20 World Cup final in 8 months … At the same venue … England to win …"

Ahead of the decider, Vaughan also backed Ishan Kishan to open the batting instead of out-of-form KL Rahul.

“KL Rahul doesn’t play, simple. You can’t look at this other than a one-off game and who is the best player at the minute, who is playing with the most clarity and confidence. Ishan Kishan will open the batting,” said Vaughan during Cricbuzz’s preview show for the fifth T20I, to be played on Saturday.

Vaughan seemed excited about the fact that Kishan would be opening the batting with another Mumbai Indians cricketer – Rohit Sharma. During the series, Vaughan had said for India to win they need to fill their side with MI players.

“For me, KL Rahul is not being thrown out of the team forever but at this stage, he is not playing to the confidence, he is struggling for form, so Ishan Kishan will come in to open the batting with Rohit. More Mumbai Indians, there you go,” added Vaughan.