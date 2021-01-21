Former captain Michael Vaughan has predicted England will suffer a 0-3 defeat at the hands of India in the upcoming four-match Test series starting February 5. Vaughan had recently admitted India had left him with an egg on his face after they got the better of Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, returning with a 2-1 win. Also Read - Rishabh Pant on MS Dhoni: Not Good to Compare Legend With a Youngster

The Englishman had said India will be thrashed 0-4 but the tourists defied the odds after losing the series opener in Adelaide by eight wickets to bounce back draw level in the second Test. They then drew the Sydney Test before chasing down a daunting 328 on the fifth and final day at The Gabba. Also Read - India Cricketers Arrive Home After Beating Australia 2-1 in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root has said his team will have to be at their absolute best if they hope to beat India in their own conditions. “I expect India to be full of confidence and in their own conditions they are a very good team. They play some very good cricket,” he said on Thursday ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

“We have to be at our absolute best. But that’s an exciting prospect for us, a great opportunity for us, it’s a great way to aid our development as a side. And we will be going there fully expecting to try and win that series. But we have got a lot of hard work to do before we get there. We got a big Test match here (Galle).”

England allrounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer are set to return to the Test side for the India tour and Root said the duo will provide a boost to the squad. “You speak to any side in the world, those two guys coming back into it would give the squad a huge boost and it’s certainly the case for us,” Root said.

“We (will be) excited to see them back in and around the squad. Hopefully they are full of energy and ready to go when they get here,” he added.