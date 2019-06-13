ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: English former captain Michael Vaughan has become quite popular for making predictions. He had predicted a win for Australia and that did not happen as India beat them by 34 runs. Now, Vaughan has once again made a bold prediction, he feels India will beat New Zealand. Fans seem to have lost faith in Vaughan and feel his prediction will not come true and the opposite will happen. It would be interesting to see if he gets his prediction right or wrong. It would also be interesting to see if there is a complete 50-over game as possibilities of rain looms large.

Easy Win for India today me thinks … #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 13, 2019

Here is how fans trolled Vaughan:

Meanwhile, India and New Zealand, the only two unbeaten sides in the ongoing World Cup so far, will look to dominate each other and prove a point when they meet on Thursday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The Black Caps have been absolutely ruthless in the three games they have played so far in the tournament.

After defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their tournament opener, the Kiwis didn’t put their foot off the peddle and registered comprehensive victories against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their next fixture. On the other hand, India have also played like tournament favourites and have registered reaffirming wins over South Africa and Australia. However, they would be wary off the fact that they had to be at their absolute best against Kane Williamson’s side which defeated them quite convincingly in the warm-up fixture.