Ex-English captain Michael Vaughan – who is hailed as arguably one of the best cricket experts – made a prediction on Sunday after England opted to bowl against India at Pune in the third and final ODI. Given the strong batting line-up India has, Vaughan reckoned the hosts would post something in excess of 370+.

He also highlighted how India has managed to hit a solitary six in the first 20 overs, whereas England has hit 15 in that period.

Vaughan tweeted: "370 + I reckon .. India surely are going to be more aggressive .. India so far in this series haven't hit 1 six in the first 20 overs !!! England have hit 15 !!!"

In the past, Vaughan’s predictions have not come true but that has not stopped him from giving his predictions.

After losing the first ODI by 66 runs, England came storming back in the second, hammering India by six wickets. Chasing 336 to win, England went over the line with 39 balls to spare. Ben Stokes – who missed his century by a run and Jonny Bairstow – who smashed a century – were the stars for the tourists as they squared the three-match series 1-1 with the win.

For the decider, both sides have made one change to their side from the second ODI. While England has Mark Wood come in for Tom Curran, India has T. Natarajan replacing Kuldeep Yadav.

At the time of filing the copy, India got off to a good start. The hosts are 65 for no loss in 10 overs. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have got their eye in and would now look to up the ante.