ICC World Cup 2019: Former English skipper Michael Vaughan who has a strong opinion on most things relating to cricket. Ahead of the mouthwatering clash between India and Australia, Vaughan picked Australia as winners. In the past, his predictions have gone wrong for which he has faced the heat on Twitter. Both teams are well-balanced and are unbeaten in the tournament thus far which makes it an even more exciting prospect. Vaughan’s prediction did not go down well with Indian fans who felt if he has called Australia means India will win.

Here is the post made by Michael Vaughan:

Easy Win for Australia today … 😉 #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 9, 2019

Here is what Twitter felt:

Great day for you today, you surely want both team to lose — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) June 9, 2019

Get ready for the backlash from Indian Twitter warriors after India thrashes the Aussies😀 — Mogambo (@Happy_Mogambo) June 9, 2019

Oh my God. You said the same about Bangladesh Yesterday 😀 — Eshan (@eshan_b) June 9, 2019

I would like to take review 😉

Decision is changed.

India will win 😎 — WC 2019 🏆 (@worlddcup2019) June 9, 2019

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in a group stage game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Kennington Oval, here on Sunday.

Both the teams remain unchanged since their previous respective matches.

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa