Dubai: Former English captain Michael Vaughan has reacted after India skipper Virat Kohli made the announcement on Thursday that he will step down as the T20 skipper of the side after the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. Terming it as an ‘unselfish’ one, Vaughan said that he hopes Kohli gets some space and comes back even stronger.Also Read - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Are Like Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Salman Butt

Vaughan commented on Kohli’s Instagram post. His comment read: “Well Done… that’s a very unselfish decision and also one which will give you some nice space to hopefully relax a little away from all the pressures.” Also Read - CSK Predicted Playing XI vs MI in IPL 2021 UAE Leg: Sam Curran Unavailable, Faf du Plessis Doubtful; Chennai Have Problems

Kohli will still be available for selection in the shortest format while he continues to lead the side in Tests and ODIs. Also Read - Irfan Pathan Expresses Surprise, Questions Timing of Virat Kohli Announcement of Stepping Down as India's T20 Captain

Kohli will lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. The team for the T20 extravaganza has already been announced. Kohli will lead the 15-member squad with India starting their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Kohli has also clarified that he will continue to contribute to the team as a batsman in the future.

The 33-year-old started the note by showing gratitude towards his teammates, support staff and selection committee for their support in his journey as the captain.

“I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn’t have done it without them – the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win,” Kohli wrote.

Kohli has so far led India in 95 ODIs, and with 65 wins along with 27 defeats, has a winning percentage of 70.43. In 45 T20Is so far where Kohli has been the captain, Team India has won 27 times while losing 14 times.