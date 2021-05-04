Following the decision on Tuesday to cancel the Indian Premier League for the moment, former English skipper Michael Vaughan has now reacted to the development. Vaughan recked this was a ‘sensible’ decision taken by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). With cases emerging from inside the bubble, Vaughan admitted that this was the only option left while urging Indians to stay safe. Also Read - Board Exams 2021: This State Postpones Class 12 Board Examinations Amid COVID Surge; Will CBSE Follow The Suit?

Vaughan’s tweet read: “Seems a very sensible decision to postpone the IPL .. Now cases have started to appear inside the bubble they had no other option .. Hope everyone stays safe in India and all the overseas players can find a way back to there families.” Also Read - Need to Work on Converting Chances Into Goals Ahead of Olympics: Lalit Upadhyay

Seems a very sensible decision to postpone the IPL .. Now cases have started to appear inside the bubble they had no other option .. Hope everyone stays safe in India and all the overseas players can find a way back to there families .. #IPL2021 Also Read - Handover Management of Oxygen Tankers to IITs, IIMs: Delhi HC Raps Centre Over O2 Crisis — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 4, 2021

On Tuesday, BCCI canceled the IPL indefinitely after Sunrisers Hyderabad star Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals spinner contracted the virus. The Hyderabad franchise was scheduled to take on defending champions Mumbai, but now that game stands postponed.

Reports suggest that the BCCI could shift the entire IPLcaravan to Mumbai – which would be the only venue for the remainder of the matches.