Sanjay Manjrekar and controversy could well be the best romantic story of ICC World Cup 2019. He has been subject of one after another controversy and this time he finds himself in the middle of a Twitter battle with former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Taking to Twitter, Manjrekar tried to have his punditry on show as he predicted the Indian playing eleven for their upcoming semi-final match against New Zealand.

Trying to predict Indian team for the semis. Let’s see how many I get right. Do send yours too. Will retweet a few.

Rohit

Rahul

Virat

Pant

Hardik

Dhoni

Jadeja

Bhuvi

Shami

Kuldeep*

Bumrah. *If pitch is not a turner. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 6, 2019

Surprisingly, in his squad Ravindra Jadeja found a place. It triggered a lot of speculation on social media as the former cricketer had earlier termed Jadeja as “bits and pieces cricketer” and had said he should not be picked. Michale Vaughan was quick to take a dig at the Indian commentator as he replied a tweet and raged a twitter-war. The tweet read, “I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer!!!”.

I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!! 😜 https://t.co/ChwxTgH76Y — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

Manjrekar being Manjrekar was quick on his fingers again and replied to the former English cricketer by saying, “‘Predicted’ my dear Vaughan…not ‘my’ team”.

Michale Vaughan followed it with another reply and asked Manjrekar, “What’s your team then my dear Sanjay !! Are you picking any bits & pieces cricketer?”.

What’s your team then my dear Sanjay !! Are you picking any bits & pieces cricketers ? https://t.co/USVzBmoD9G — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

This conversation between the two former circketers led to a huge fuss on Twitter and the fans also joined to pour in their comments. India face New Zealand at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester in the first semi-final of the ongoing World cup on Tuesday. The second semi-final will see Australia and New Zealand locking horns with each other for a spot in the final.