Michael Vaughan Shares Hilarious Viral Haircut Video In Mumbai Ahead Of CSK vs GT IPL Final

Mumbai: Former England captain who is known for his witty tweets shared a video of having a haircut in Mumbai streets ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 final, which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Vaughan is currently in England the former skipper urges that if you are ever in Mumbai please visit Deendayal on Ormiston Road for a haircut.

The video of Vaughan is now getting viral on social media and here is the video:

All ready for the #IPL final tonight .. then it’s straight to Wembley for the play off final .. #AllWednesday .. If you are ever in Mumbai please visit Deendayal on Ormiston road #Mumbai .. He is fantastic .. #India 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/xko4cYPvPi — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 28, 2023

“All ready for the #IPL final tonight .. then it’s straight to Wembley for the play off final .. AllWednesday .. If you are ever in Mumbai please visit Deendayal on Ormiston road Mumbai .. He is fantastic .. India 💙🤍” tweeted Vaughan.

CSK vs GT Match Preview:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni wouldn’t mind a ‘Farewell to Remember’ but a young Shubman Gill, oozing grace, would do everything under his control to prevent Chennai Super Kings from beating Gujarat Titans to its fifth IPL title, here on Sunday.

Nearly 19 summers back when a young Dhoni was making his first strides in India blue, a four-year-old Gill was taking stance on a vast farmland in Punjab’s Fazilka village on Pakistan border, with a handmade customised bat, prepared by his doting grandfather.

On Sunday, at the 132,000 seater Narendra Modi Stadium, the soon-to-be 42 Dhoni will have one last assignment in his favourite Canary Yellow jersey — to stop Indian cricket’s megastar-in-waiting and do a ‘High Five’.

