Former captain Michael Vaughan labelled England an “embarrassment” after they were dismissed for 85 before lunch on the day one of their one-off Test against Ireland. England won the toss yet were unable to cope with the early movement as Tim Murtagh took 5/13 at Lord’s, where the seamer has long been a mainstay for county side Middlesex.

Ireland, in just their third Test, were dismissed for 207, with England ending Wednesday’s opening day on 0-0, a deficit of 122 runs. “When the ball does anything you shut your eyes and hope England get through it,” Vaughan told Test Match Special.

“I’m more disappointed with the way England batted today than yesterday” Former England captain @MichaelVaughan was not impressed with @englandcricket‘s batting but heaped praise on Jack Leach who made 92 at Lord’s. Listen live 👇

📲🏏: https://t.co/77EBwZP3SR#bbccricket pic.twitter.com/NvQPP9vc6a — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) July 25, 2019



“There were some good balls but there was also some timid play and poor strokes.”

“Let’s be honest, it’s an embarrassment — you’re at ‘the home of cricket’, in a Test against Ireland and you’re all out for 85, there is no other word to describe it,” the former Yorkshire batsman added.

England have now lost all 10 wickets in a single session four times since 2016, having previously not done so since 1938. “All out for 85 against Ireland is probably the lowest of the low out of those,” said Vaughan after England came back down to earth with a bump following their World Cup triumph at Lord’s 10 days earlier.

What we witnessed 10 days ago at Lords was remarkable …. I think this tops it !!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 24, 2019

In hindsight all the England World Cup winners should have been rested for this Test … Emotionally near on impossible to get themselves up for this game … !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 24, 2019



The Ireland match is England’s last Test before they attempt to regain the Ashes from Australia, starting on August 1 at Edgbaston.

“England have so much talent, they have got the game to be successful, but you worry about the mentality of the team when it becomes tricky and the ball moves around,” said Vaughan.

“Unless they change their mentality when playing the moving ball, there are going to be many more days like this over the coming weeks.