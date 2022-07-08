Birminghan: If one purely looks at the bench strength, India and England would be right up there. And hence former England captain Michael Vaughan has suggested that the two teams play a quadrangular series. The series would comprise of two Indian and English sides. While the idea sounds interesting, it would be interesting to see if the two boards agree to the idea.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Jos Buttler Reveals The Reason Behind India's First Win Against England In T20I Opener

“They have got too many players, too many. You could have a quadrangular series with two Indian teams and two English teams,” Vaughan said while speaking on Cricbuzz. Also Read - Hardik Pandya's All-Round Show to Arshdeep Singh; Key Takeaways For Rohit Sharma-Led India

Meanwhile, India beat England by 50 runs in the opening T20I at Rose Bowl on Thursday. Also Read - Deepak Hooda's Six Nearly Hits Ravi Shastri in Commentary Box During 1st T20I at Rose Bowl; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Vaughan also reckoned England will make a solitary change in the second T20I. As per Vaughan, Reece Topley may miss out for Richard Gleeson.

“Reece Topley may miss out for Richard Gleeson in the second T20I. You’ve got a left-armer in Sam Curran. I don’t think England are quite at that stage where they are thinking we have to play our best XI,” he added.

Like India, England are also missing star players like Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. While there is uncertainty over the availability of Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes; Vaughan pointed that these players would be back for the T20 World Cup.

“Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow will walk back into the squad for the T20 World Cup. Mark Wood as well, he will be back around. There are many players. Don’t know whether Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes would be fit in time.”