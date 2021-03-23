Calling it a ‘powerful’ unit, former English captain Michael Vaughan reacted after India announced their playing XI for the first ODI against England on Tuesday in Pune. Reckoning that Rishabh Pant may have been given a breather and he would have played Suryakumar Yadav, Vaughan said India still has a good strong batting unit in place. Also Read - BAP vs BOL Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints ECS T10 - Bologna 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Prediction For Baracca Prato vs Bologna Match 7 at Oval Rastignano 6:00 PM IST March 23 Tuesday

"India are still powerful. But I am surprised by the team selection. Rishabh Pant has played pretty much non-stop for a long period of time. So, maybe they gave him a bit of a breather, it's not a bad thing for him. Suryakumar Yadav is who I would have played," Vaughan said.

Vaughan said that he is surprised that SKY has not been picked as he reckons the Mumbai Indians player has the ability to adapt to the 50-over format.

“I think it’s so important that when a player comes in and sets the lights like he did, you carry on with him. I think he’s such a good player, he can easily adapt to the 50-over game. So, I am surprised India have gone without Suryakumar, but it is still a powerful line-up,” he added.

For India, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna made their ODI debuts for India. India has backed KL Rahul over in-form Rishabh Pant. He will bat at No 5.

With younger players like Shubman Gill waiting in the wings, Vaughan also said that it is a big game for Shikhar Dhawan – who opened with Rohit Sharma.

“Look at that batting line-up, look at that expertise. Big game for Shikhar Dhawan with younger players coming in. There is no Shubman Gill playing.

At the time of filing the copy, India put in to bat first are 97 for 1 in 23 overs.