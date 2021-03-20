Michael Vaughan’s tweet ahead of the India-England decider came back to haunt him on Saturday after Virat Kohli and Co beat the tourists by 36 runs in the decider at Narendra Modi stadium. It was the batting that laid the platform for the memorable win. Also Read - Virat Kohli Loses Cool on Jos Buttler, Indian Captain Gives English Batsman Fiery Send-Off During 5th T20I | WATCH VIDEO

This is India's eighth consecutive T20I series win. Vaughan – who is known for making his predictions – reckoned that India and England would be playing the ICC T20 WC final and the English side would win it.

Here is how Vaughan got hilariously trolled after India won the five-match series 3-2.

And the bgm would be and at this moment he knew he fucked up #OnOn — A.V.SUBASH (@AVSUBASH) March 20, 2021

Nothing makes me happier than you predicting against my teams. Thank you for the support ✊🏾 — TexasCricketCommenter (@CricketKaran1) March 20, 2021

England ain’t even making the semi final of this year’s T20 WC. Have fun while it lasts. — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) March 20, 2021

Engineering without Mathematics & Physics is M Vaughan

Unfortunately it’s the truth tht Eng in white ball game is the best team of world,he has gone safe with Eng whc wd b a big disappointment if thy won’t qualify for finals but in reality Ind to get into finals looks very diff. — Namra Patel 🇮🇳 (@Namra9496) March 20, 2021

India skipper Virat Kohli set the platform for the win with a brilliant 80* off 52 balls. His knock powered India to a mammoth 224 for two in 20 overs. India at a stage when os Buttler and Dawid Malan were going great guns found themselves in a spot of bother, but once the wicketkeeper-batsman perished – it was India all the way.

The hosts will now lock horns with England in a three-match ODI series starting March 23.