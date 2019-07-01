ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former English captain Michael Vaughan is at it again! Vaughan is making a habit of making predictions and more often than not landing on the wrong side of it. Now, Vaughan has taken it a step further and predicted his four semi-finalists. According to Vaughan, England is one of the semi-finalists despite the hosts’ fortunes are hanging on thin ice. Looks like Vaughan feels a more confident person since England beat India by 31 runs at Edgbaston. Vaughan feels Australia, India, New Zealand will be the other three teams. “After yesterday’s result it looks it me like the Semis could be … Australia v NZ @ OT & England v India @ Edgbaston,” read his post.

After yesterday’s result it looks it me like the Semis could be … Australia v NZ @ OT & England v India @ Edgbaston !!!!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 1, 2019

Here is how former Australian great mark Waugh trolled him. “Geeze you change your mind every day of the week. 3 clear standout teams in Eng, India and Aust. The best thing is for the purists/spectators is they can all beat each other on any given day,” read Mark Waugh’s response.

Geeze you change your mind every day of the week. 3 clear standout teams in Eng, India and Aust. The best thing is for the purists/spectators is they can all beat each other on any given day.#bringonfinals — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) July 1, 2019

Here is how Vaughan faced ire on social space:

Yesterday you were Entering at England dressing room ! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/P6eOe3BQiO — Devesh Dubey (@DeveshDubey_) July 1, 2019

Looks like this is the pre-Ashes war of words!

“Yeah, it is. The closer we can get to playing our A-game, the more of a chance we have of going the whole way. If we’re scraping our way along, not playing the type of cricket we played in the last four years, I wouldn’t be as confident,” Morgan said at the post-match press conference.

“I think the manner in which we played today, particularly with the bat, was outstanding. It certainly resonates with everybody in the change room to the identity which we wanted to play with in this tournament. It’s come at a really good time and against an extremely strong team. So we’re delighted.”