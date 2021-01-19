Knowing well that he will face backlash on Twitter, former English skipper Michael Vaughan trolled himself on Tuesday after India beat Australia by three wickets on Tuesday at Gabba, Brisbane. Vaughan had earlier predicted that India will be blanked 4-0 in the four-match Test series after the Adelaide horror show. Now, that the series has ended with a 2-1 India win, Vaughan is facing backlash on Twitter. Also Read - IND vs AUS, 4th Test: 'Proud' Rahane Falls Short of Words After Gabba Epic

After the match was over, a witty Vaughan took to Twitter and posted. He wrote: “Told you all India would lose 4-0, If they lost in Adelaide…” Also Read - LIVE CRICKET SCORE Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 5 Today's Match Live Updates Gabba, Brisbane: LIVE: Pant's Heroic Show Leads India to a Historic Win at Gabba

Following Rishabh Pant’s heroics at Gabba which helped India win the series 2-1, Vaughan is facing the ire.

Oh lord 😂😭 I’m saying for his past behaviour stop this ‘can’t understand sarcasm’ comments

He’ll still remain shameless for me. — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_45_) January 19, 2021

Always wanted to remain in limelight 🙏🙏🙏 Early call India lost 4_0 in border Gavaskar trophy …wash your face vaughny it’s India 🇮🇳 who seal the series in the presence of smith warner…and all three bowler they have🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/zfYtTsC3JQ — Sikandar Dashoundhi (@b_sikku) January 19, 2021

This is not the first time Vaughan’s prediction has gone wrong. It is good to see him still have the sarcasm in him after the brutal backlash on social space.

Rishabh Pant starred with an unbeaten 89 as India beat Australia to retain the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India lost at Adelaide, then came back to level the series at MCG. The tourists staged the great escape in Sydney, saving the best for the last. And then at Gabba – in an absorbing game – a depleted Indian side breached fortress Gabba.