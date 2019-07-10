India vs New Zealand: Former English skipper seemed to be the happiest person on earth after India lost to New Zealand. Vaughan chanced his witty side as he posted a picture, earlier posted by ICC, where he used a morphed image of Kohli holding a boarding pass. This is not the first time Vaughan has got on the wrong side of Indians. India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in what was a shock loss. Kohli at the post match presser mentioned that 40-45 minutes of poor cricket meant India had to exit. Vaughan captioned the image as ‘Tickets Please’.

“Credit to the New Zealand bowlers, they were really good with the new ball and hit the right areas. I think it was the skill level on display (from NZ bowlers) was there for all to see. I think Jadeja had a really good couple of games and it’s his performance today that’s a huge positive for his skill-set. MS had a good partnership with him, and again a game of small margins, run out by a small margin. Always feels bad when you play well all tournament and then 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out. New Zealand deserve it, they put us under more pressure,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

“Always feels disappointed when you play such a good cricket and then 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out of tournament. It is difficult to accept and difficult to come to terms with,” Kohli said.