Michael Vaughan Trolls Mohammad Hafeez After He Tries To Take A Dig At Virat Kohli With ‘Selfish vs Selfless Post’

Virat after his record equalling 49th ODI hundred against South Africa, Hafeez attacked the former India captain of being selfish as he scored the hundred for his own personal benefit and not for the betterment of the team.

Michael Vaughan Trolls Mohammad Hafeez After He Tries To Take A Dig At Virat Kohli With 'Selfish vs Selfless Post'. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Michael Vaughan, who has a reputation of being a big Twitter buff has hit back at former Pakistan cricketer, Mohammad Hafeez on Wednesday of repeatedly attacking Virat Kohli for the last few days after his match-winning hundred against South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2023.

“I saw a sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli’s batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn’t put the team first. Rohit Sharma could have played selfish cricket too, but he didn’t because he is playing for Team India and not for himself,” Hafeez was quoted as saying.

Today, during the England vs Netherlands match, Hafeez was all in praise for Ben Stokes and hailed his innings as a selfish innings and took an indirect dig at Virat Kohli.

Saviour of the ship @benstokes38 😍👍🏼 Good 💯 under pressure anchoring the innings where required with aggressive intent to get Maximum runs for the team to win at the end. Sheer example to differentiate Selfish vs Selfless approach @MichaelVaughan #ENGvNED #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/ElNmyuK3jv — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 8, 2023

Vaughan has rubbished Hafeez’s claim and came to Virat’s aid. Former England skipper could not hold back his emotions and he trolled Hafeez with a savage reply by making him remembering the time, when Kohli knocked his wicket over in a T20 World Cup 2012 match.

Seems to me @MHafeez22 you were bowled by @imVkohli !!! Is this the reason you constantly have a pop at him .. 😜😜 #CWC2023 #India #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/m3BOaCxOB7 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 8, 2023

