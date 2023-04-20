Home

Mickey Arthur Returns To Pakistan Cricket As Men’s Team Director Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup

The 54-year-old Mickey Arthur had served as Pakistan men's team head coach from 2016 to 2019.

Mickey Arthur (L) speaks during the press conference. (Image: PCB/Twitter)

Karachi: Mickey Arthur returned to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday as the men’s tea director, a post which will ensure him play a major role in the preparations for the 50-over World Cup to be held in India later this year.

In his role, the 54-year-old Arthur, who served as Pakistan head coach between 2016 and 2019, will be involved in designing, formulating and overseeing strategies for the men’s team.

“He will also be a part of the coaching staff for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, away tour to Australia and home series against the West Indies. He will also be present with the side for Pakistan’s matches against India in the ACC Asia Cup,” the PCB said in a statement.

During his time at the helm from 2016 to 2019, Arthur coached Pakistan to No.1 in Tests and T20Is, and also helped the side win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. “I am absolutely thrilled to be rejoining the Pakistan cricket team and look forward to working with the group,” said Arthur.

“Since moving on, I have kept a track of the players and their collective performances. This is a talented bunch with the potential to be number one across all formats and my endeavour is to put in place strategies and create an environment that can contribute in further enhancing their performances so that we can extract the best out of them,” added the South African.

Arthur was offered a full-time coaching position with the team by Najam Sethi who also initially brought him into the fold in 2016. But the South African turned down the full-time assignment, deciding to continue coaching English county side Derbyshire but agreed to the role of team director and consultant where he will not be available physically with the team for all matches.

Najam Sethi, Chair of PCB Management Committee, said Arthur will also be responsible for grooming future stars to increase the bench strength of the national team.

“I am pleased that Mickey has formally rejoined the Pakistan men’s cricket team with an enhanced role in which he will be responsible for formulating and implementing strategies for the upcoming assignments across all formats,” Sethi said.

“Furthermore, he will also be responsible for strengthening the national team culture, identifying and grooming future stars so that we can strengthen our bench-strength and strategically secure our future.

“Having lived and worked in Pakistan during his previous tenure, Mickey knows the current players, the structure and the system at the back of his hand. I am sure he will incorporate learnings from the previous tenure so that he can have an even more successful second term.”

