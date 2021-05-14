Dream11 Team Prediction

ME vs CCP St. Lucia T10 Blast Final: Captain, Vice-captain – Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal Pots, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Darren Sammy Stadium at 11 PM IST May 14 Friday:

Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal Pots Dream11 Team Prediction St. Lucia T10 Blast – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ME vs CCP, St. Lucia T10 Blast, Micoud Eagles Dream11 Team Player List, Choiseul Coal Pots Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal Pots , Online Cricket Tips ME vs CCP St. Lucia T10 Blast, Fantasy Playing Tips – St. Lucia T10 Blast.

TOSS: The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast toss between Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal Pots will take place at 10:30 PM IST – May 14.

Time: 11PM IST.

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

ME vs CCP My Dream11 Team

Jason Simon, Garvin Serieux, Junior Henry, Mervin Wells, Murlan Sammy, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Kuston Jules, Clem St Rose, Lanse Sammy and Michael Charlery

Captain: Audy Alexander. Vice-captain: Murlan Sammy

Probable Playing XIs

Micoud Eagles

Garvin Serieux Jr. (wk), Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Daren Sammy (c), Murlan Sammy, Kuston Jules, Earvin Frederick, Tarrique Edward, Micheal Charlery, Travis Gifford, Lanse Sammy

Choiseul Coal Pots

Jason Simon (wk), Junior Henry, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Alvinaus Simon, Valange St. Ange, Audy Alexander (c), Vince Smith, Clem St. Rose, Sky Lafeuille, Stephane Theophane

Squads

Micoud Eagles

Daren Sammy, Darren Sammy Jr, Ryon Charles, Winnel Felix, Egbert Henery, Tarrique Edward, Zavier Bideau, Mervin Wells, Ted Mathurin, Earvin Frederick, Kern Xavier, Michael Charlery, Erwin Lubin, Kuston Jules, Travis Gifford, Karon Maximin, Lanse Sammy, Bernard Calix, Brendon Bicar, Garvin Serieux Sr(wk), Murlan Sammy, Garvery Mitchell, Ryan Langillier, Shervin Charles, Shem Paul and Garvin Serieux Jr.

Choiseul Coal Pots

Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess, Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Tristan Norbal, Jason Simon(wk)

