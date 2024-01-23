Home

Sports

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 16: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants, 9:00 PM IST

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 16: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants, 9:00 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, MICT vs DSG, MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants, MI Cape Town Dream11, Durban Super Giants Dream11, MICT vs DSG, MICT vs DSG Dream11, MICT vs DSG Dream11 team, MICT vs DSG Dream11, MICT vs DSG Dream11 Team, MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Fantasy team.

MICT vs DSG (credit: Twitter)

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 16: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants, 9:00 PM IST: Kieron Pollard-led MI Cape Town is set to take on Keshav Maharaj’s Durban Super Giants in match 16 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, on January 23. Both teams will be eyeing a better spot on the points table.

Trending Now

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, MICT vs DSG, MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants, MI Cape Town Dream11, Durban Super Giants Dream11, MICT vs DSG, MICT vs DSG Dream11, MICT vs DSG Dream11 team, MICT vs DSG Dream11, MICT vs DSG Dream11 Team, MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Fantasy team.

You may like to read

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, R Rickelton

Batters: Marcus Stoinis, Rassie van der Dussen, M Breetzke

All-rounders: J Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Sam Curran, T Kaber

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Reece Topley

MICT vs DSG Possible Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, Kieron Pollard (c), George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara

Durban’s Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, J Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad

Squads

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard(c), Sam Curran, George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Tom Banton, Grant Roelofsen, Delano Potgieter, Duan Jansen, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden

Durban Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock(w), JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Mayers, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jason Smith, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Tony de Zorzi, Keemo Paul, Bryce Parsons

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.