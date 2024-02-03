Home

MICT vs PC Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 28: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Cape Town VS Pretoria Capitals, 5:00 PM IST: Kieron Pollard-led MI Cape Town is set to take on Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals in match 28 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Newlands Cricket ground in Cape Town, on February 3. MICT is currently in the fourth spot with 13 points and PC are at the bottom of the table with 10 points.

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Phil Salt, R Rickelton

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Dewld Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Will Jacks

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, D Dupavillon

MICT vs PC Possible Playing 11

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard (c), George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Nealan van Heerden, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ackermann, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon

Squads

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton(w), Liam Livingstone, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard(c), George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Nealan van Heerden, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara, Delano Potgieter, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Tom Banton, Grant Roelofsen, Duan Jansen, Chris Benjamin, Connor Esterhuizen

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ackermann, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, Wayne Parnell(c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Colin Ingram, Hardus Viljoen, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Jacques Snyman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Matthew Boast

