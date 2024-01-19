Home

Sports

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, 9:00 PM IST

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, 9:00 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, MICT vs PR, MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, MI Cape Town Dream11, Paarl Royals Dream11, MICT vs PR, MICT vs PR Dream11, MICT vs PR Dream11 team, MICT vs PR Dream11, MICT vs PR Dream11 Team, MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Fantasy team.

MICT vs PR (credit: Twitter)

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, 9:00 PM IST: David Miller-led Paarl Royals are set to take on Kieron Pollard’s MI Cape Town in match 11 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 league 2024 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, on January 19. PR is currently on top of the points table with 13 points and would like to secure a fourth straight win. On the other hand, MICT have only won one out of three matches and would like to get back on the winning track.

Trending Now

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, MICT vs PR, MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, MI Cape Town Dream11, Paarl Royals Dream11, MICT vs PR, MICT vs PR Dream11, MICT vs PR Dream11 team, MICT vs PR Dream11, MICT vs PR Dream11 Team, MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Fantasy team.

You may like to read

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, R Rickelton

Batters: Kieron Pollard, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, W Lubbe, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

MICT vs PR Possible Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy

Squads

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton(w), Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard(c), Connor Esterhuizen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone, Nealan van Heerden, Chris Benjamin, Duan Jansen, Nuwan Thushara, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Thomas Kaber, Tom Banton

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller(c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Codi Yusuf, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.