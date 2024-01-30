Home

Micthell Starc Gets Nostalgic Ahead of IPL 2024 Season With KKR; Relives Stint With RCB, Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Australia speedster Mitchell Starc who was the most expensive buy in the mini action of the Indian Premier League recalled his memories with the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise and skipper Virat Kohli’s nature towards his teammates.

However, the Australia pacer will now play for Kolkata Knight Riders as the franchise brought him for INR 24.75 crore.

Ahead of the tournament, Starc revealed that Kohli is different off the field.

“I do remember fondly when I play for RCB, Virat Kohli was the Captain – First time I got to know him properly. He is totally different off the field, such a warm & very humble guy off the field” said Starc on Star Sports.

Earlier, Starc on accomplished the remarkable feat of claiming 350 Test wickets, making him the fifth Australian to reach this milestone during the second Test match against West Indies here at The Gabba.

Starc needed just two wickets to reach the 350 mark. In the 20th over, he showcased his prowess by dismissing Tagernarine Chanderpaul, setting the stage for the milestone moment.

In the 22nd over Starc castled the stumps of the young West Indies batter Alick Athanze and notched up his 350th Test scalp.

In the pantheon of Australian bowling greats, Starc finds himself in esteemed company, with Shane Warne leading the pack with 708 wickets. Glenn McGrath (563), Nathan Lyon (512), and Dennis Lillee (355) stand tall ahead of Starc.

