Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Venue: Lord’s, London.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: A Wheater

Batsmen: S Ezkinazi (C), R ten Doeschate, M Holden (VC), N Gubbins

All-Rounders: C Delport, P Walter

Bowlers: N Sowter, A Nijjar, M Quinn, S Finn

MID vs ESS Probable Playing XIs

Middlesex: S Finn (C), J Simpson (WK), S Ezkinazi, M Holden, M Andersson, M Gubbins, D Lincoln, J Harris, T Helm, N Sowter, M Cummins.

Essex: S Harmer (C), A Wheater (wk), V Chopra, C Delport, T Westley, D Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, P Walter, S Snater, A Nijjar, M Quinn.

MID vs ESS Squads

Middlesex (MID): Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Martin Andersson, Nick Gubbins, John Simpson(w), Dan Lincoln, Luke Hollman, James Harris, Tom Helm, Steven Finn(c), Nathan Sowter, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Miguel Cummins.

Essex (ESS): Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater(wk), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer(c), Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Matthew Quinn, James Porter, Aaron Beard, Samuel Cook, Jack Plom, Ben Allison, Michael-Kyle Pepper.

