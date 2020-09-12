Dream11 Team Predictions

MID vs HAM English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Middlesex vs Hampshire at Lord’s, London 6:30 PM IST Saturday, September 12: Also Read - KET vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kent vs Sussex T20 Match at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury 6.30 PM IST September 12

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1. Also Read - NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 10:30 PM IST Friday September 11

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Also Read - ESS vs SUR Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Essex vs Surrey at County Ground, Chelmsford 6:30 PM IST Friday September 11

You can check the ESS vs SUR Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Middlesex vs Hampshire will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London



MID vs HAM My Dream11 Team

Tom Alsop, James Vince, Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Northeast, Eoin Morgan, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Toby Roland Jones, Steven Finn, Tom Helm, Mason Crane

Likely 11

Middlesex Playing XI: John Simpson (WK), Stephen Eskinazi, Eoin Morgan, Nick Gubbins, Toby Roland Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Miguel Cummins, Martin Andersson

Hampshire Playing XI: Tom Alsop (WK), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Shaheen Afridi, Mason Crane, James Fuller, Sam Northeast

SQUADS

Middlesex (MID): John Simpson, Robbie White, Jack Davies, Eoin Morgan, Sam Robson, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Tom Lace, Dan Lincoln, Joe Cracknell, James Harris, Toby Roland Jones, Martin Andersson, Luke Hollman, Steven Finn, Tim Murtagh, Miguel Cummins, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Ethan Bamber, Blake Cullen, Thilan Walallawita

Hampshire (HAM): Tom Alsop, Lewis McManus, Harry Came, Aneurin Donald, Sam Northeast, Oli Soames, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Felix Organ, Mason Crane, Ryan Stevenson, Brad Taylor, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MID Dream11 Team/ HAM Dream11 Team/ Middlesex Dream11 Team/ Hampshire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more