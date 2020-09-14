Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Middlesex vs Surrey Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MID vs SUR at Lord's, London: In another exciting encounter of English T20 Blast 2020 on Monday evening, Middlesex will square off against Surrey at the Lord's Cricket Ground, London. The English T20 Blast MID vs SUR match is scheduled to begin at 10.45 PM (IST) – September 14. Both the teams have faced each other earlier in the competition and it was Surrey who beat Middlesex by six wickets. Currently, Surrey are second on the points table after three wins from six matches and the Gareth Batty-led side will look to do the double over Middlesex with a win at Lord's when they face off early this week.

Meanwhile, Middlesex, have won their previous match against Hampshire by 19 runs and that win will give them confidence coming into the match. After losing to Surrey in their last meeting, Middlesex will look to even the scores by winning the upcoming match.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Middlesex and Surrey will take place at 10.15 PM (IST).

Time: 10.45 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes

Batsmen: Stephen Eskinazi, Hashim Amla, Mark Stoneman

All-Rounders: Martin Andersson, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran

Bowlers: Morne Morkel, Liam Plunkett, Tom Helm, Miguel Cummins

MID vs SUR Probable Playing XIs

Middlesex: John Simpson (WK), Stephen Eskinazi, Eoin Morgan, Nick Gubbins, Toby Roland Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Miguel Cummins, Martin Andersson.

Surrey: Ben Foakes (WK), Hashim Amla, Sam Curran, Morne Morkel, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Tom Curran, Jordan Clark, Will Jacks, Mark Stoneman.

MID vs SUR Squads

Middlesex (MID): Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Martin Andersson, Nick Gubbins, John Simpson (wk), Dan Lincoln, Luke Hollman, James Harris, Tom Helm, Steven Finn (C), Nathan Sowter, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Miguel Cummins.

Surrey (SUR): Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes (wk), Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty (C), Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Liam Plunkett, Scott Borthwick, Rikki Clarke, Matt Dunn.

