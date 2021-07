MID vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction

MID vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Vitality T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Middlesex vs Sussex, 10:45 PM IST, July 1.

Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MID vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction, MID vs SUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MID vs SUS Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – MID vs SUS, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast, Dream11 Team Prediction Middlesex vs Sussex.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Middlesex vs Sussex will take place at 10:15 PM IST – July 1.

Time: 10:45 PM IST.

Venue: Lord’s, London.

MID vs SUS My Dream11 Team

Philip Salt, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, David Wiese, Daryl Mitchell, Luke Hollman, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Tom Helm.

Captain: Daryl Mitchell. Vice-captain: Philip Salt.

MID vs SUS Probable Playing 11s

Middlesex CCC

Steven Finn (C), Martin Andersson, John Simpson (WK), Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Nick Gubbins, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Sussex Cricket

Luke Wright (C), Travis Head, Philip Salt (WK), Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Aaron Thomason, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham.

MID vs SUS Squads

Middlesex CCC Steven Finn (C), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Stephen Eskinazi, Nick Gubbins, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, John Simpson (WK), Nathan Sowter and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Sussex Philip Salt (WK), Luke Wright (C), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, Chris Jordan, Aaron Thomason, Will Beer, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Oliver Carter, Henry Crocombe and Archie Lenham.

