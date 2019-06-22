Despite their team’s poor and dismal run in the ICC World Cup 2019, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) interim CEO Asadullah Khan has said they are much better cricketing nation than Pakistan and has offered to help their neighboring nation if they need any to develop their cricket.

According to sports journalist Ibrahim Momand, speaking in a television interview Khan said, “We are currently far better than Pakistan in cricket & they should ask us for technical, coaching & more support for the betterment of their cricket.”

Acting CEO of @ACBofficials #Mr.Assadullah recently responded to Pakistani media claims in a TV interview & said,We are currently far better than Pakistan in cricket & they should ask us for technical,coaching & more support for the betterment of their cricket.@ShafiqStanikzai pic.twitter.com/va4o5hXiLq — M.ibrahim Momand (@IbrahimReporter) June 20, 2019

Earlier this year, the CEO had expressed his wish to maintain a normal and regular cricketing tie between both the nation. “I played my initial cricket in Pakistan and acknowledge the overwhelming support of the neighbouring country”, he said. “Formal discussion on bilateral cricket is the domain of the ACB chief. I hope that both boards would find way for cricket ties resumption.”

Afghanistan have been subject to a dismal show at the ICC World Cup 2019 and have lost all their matches in the showpiece event so far. Other than their on-field blunders, some off the field issues have also worried the Gulbadin-led side. Their star and world number three ODI bowler Rashid Khan bowled the most expensive spell of World Cup history in their last match against England and since then the going has been tough for the bowler. However, a spirited performance against India can surely boost the morale of the team.