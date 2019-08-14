Middlesex have roped in Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on a three-match short-term deal as replacement for AB de Villiers, who has taken a short break from the ongoing T20 Blast.

de Villiers will join Hafeez as Middlesex’s other overseas signing for the final two group matches against Hampshire on August 29 and Somerset on August 30.

Hafeez will once again team up with Middlesex captain Dawid Malan, having previously played together with success for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League – winning the tournament in 2017.

The 38-year-old was part of Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup campaign but has since not been offered a new contract by the national board. The all-rounder has retired from Test cricket but has indicated that he is available for selection in the shorter formats of the game.