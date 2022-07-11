New Delhi: County club Middlesex signed India’s pacer Umesh Yadav for the remainder of the 2022 English domestic season, which includes County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup.Also Read - Umesh Yadav Opens up on His Future, Says Difficult to Say If I'll Play Till Next 5 Years

Umesh becomes the fourth Indian to feature in the ongoing season of the English domestic cricket circuit after batter Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), all-rounders Washington Sundar (Lancashire), and Krunal Pandya (Warwickshire). The pacer has played for India in 52 Tests, 77 ODIs, and 7 T20Is, picking 156, 106, and nine wickets respectively.

"It was always our intention to have an overseas international bowler with us throughout the duration of the season, and since Shaheen returned to Pakistan prior to the start of our Blast campaign we've been looking for the right player to replace him. Yadav is that man."

“He comes to us with a wealth of experience, he is a proven world-class performer, and can not only make a huge difference himself for the remainder of our Championship campaign and to our prospects in the Royal London Cup but will also be a fantastic role model for our younger bowlers to work alongside,” said Alan Coleman, Head of Men’s Performance Cricket at Middlesex.

Yadav will be available to represent Middlesex in both First-Class and List-A formats, which means he will be able to play an important part in the club’s County Championship and Royal London Cup campaigns for the rest of the season. He was named in India’s squad for the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston but didn’t make it to the playing eleven.

“As a bowler he offers a huge amount. He delivers the ball from wide of the crease, can move the ball both ways, regularly tops 140 kph, and possesses a vicious short ball, so will be a real handful for opposition batters in English conditions. We are delighted to welcome Umesh to Middlesex and wish him every success during his stay with the Club,” concluded Coleman.

