India skipper Virat Kohli was left frustrated after the first ODI against West Indies — which turned into a start-stop affair — was eventually called off due to rain.

Thursday’s match, which started after a delay of 90 minutes, saw only 13 overs of play with several rain interruptions. First, it was reduced to 43-overs a side game before rain once again played spoilsport. After two interruptions, the match was finally abandoned when West Indies were 54/1.

“It’s probably the worst part of cricket. A stop-start is never a good feeling. Either it should rainout or play the full game. The more stops you have, the more you want to be careful to ensure that the players don’t injure themselves,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

When asked about playing in the Caribbean Islands, Kohli said: “A few pitches might have good pace and bounce, while others can be a bit slower and difficult. So you have to assess them and play accordingly.”

During the match, the Indian skipper was, however, seen dancing to the DJ’s tunes at the Providence Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper danced with his teammates on several occasions, he even managed to rope in Chris Gayle, his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate.

The two teams will now take on each other in the second ODI in Port of Spain on Sunday.