England captain Eoin Morgan hit a record 17 sixes as he guided his team to a scintillating 150-run victory against a dismal Afghanistan in their ICC World Cup encounter at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Tuesday. Riding on Morgan’s 71-ball-148, the hosts pulled up their highest World Cup total of 397 with the loss of six wickets.

The match, graced by Morgan’s towering hits, saw the English captain beat the record f most number of sixes in a ODI inning which was jointly held by Rohit Sharma (vs Australia 2013), AB de Villiers (16 vs West Indies, 2015) and Chris Gayle (16 vs Zimbabwe 2015). He scored his 100 in just 57 balls to register the fourth fastest World Cup hundred ever.

Other than Morgan, Joe Root (88 off 82) and Jonny Bairstow (90 off 99) shone with the bat, while Adil Rashid (3 for 66) and Jofra Archer (3 for 52) helped England beat Afghanistan with the ball. In the later part of the English innings, Moeen Ali also had a little feast as he scored 31 in just 15 balls.

Afghanistan, on the hand, continued with their miserable show at the showpiece event. World’s number three ODI bowler was humiliated by the English batsmen as h returned with the pathetic figure of 9-0-110-0 with 11 sixes being hit off his bowling. To add up to his embarrassment, this spell of 110 runs by the IPL star is the costliest ever spell by a bowler in World Cup history. Another IPL bigshot, Mohammad Nabi also got a reality check as he conceded 70 runs and went wicketless for the nine overs he bowled.

Morgan and Root piled up 189 runs between them in less than 17 overs which added up to the trauma of the Afghan bowlers. The Gulbadin Naib-led side were outplayed in every rank. The English bowler maintained their decent performance in the World Cup to restrict the Afghans for just 247 at the end of the 50 overs.