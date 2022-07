Los Angeles, July 21: Veteran boxer Mike Tyson has come with his own view on money as he believes that it carries a false sense of security and it means nothing to him and says despite of all the valuable possession, everyone will die anyway.Also Read - Liger Trailer: 'Saala Crossbreed' Fights Like a Hero, Vijay Deverakonda-Ramya Krishnan Steal The Show

The legendary boxer will be seen with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in upcoming pan-India film 'Liger' in a special appearance.

Speaking to therapist Sean McFarland, who specialises in trauma and addiction, on his 'Hotboxin' with Tyson' podcast, he said: "We're all gonna die one day of course. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, 'Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon'."

The ex-heavyweight champion, who filed for bankruptcy in 2003 but is now worth an estimated $10 million, said that money isn’t important to him and it doesn’t bring the happiness and security that some people expect it to, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “Money don’t mean s*** to me. I always tell people – they think money’s gonna make them happy, they’ve never had money before – when you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I gonna confess my love to you when you have $500 billion?”

“The false sense of security. You believe nothing can happen. You don’t believe the banks could collapse. You believe that you’re invincible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say money is a false sense of security.”

Tyson told how he has conversations with his wife, Lakiha Spicer, where she says she wants more money to feel secure.

He questioned: “What is security? I don’t know. When you put money in your bank and you get a cheque every week and you can live for the rest of your life, is that security? That means you won’t catch a disease, you can’t get hit by a car? You can’t jump off a bridge. I don’t know. Is that security? Can money secure you from that?”

(With Inputs From IANS)