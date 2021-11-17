New Delhi: Boxing legend, Mike Tyson rolled back the years for all the boxing fans as the American boxer recreated his infamous ‘The Bite Fight’ gesture with Bollywood actress, Ananya Panday on the sets of his upcoming movie Liger. Also Read - BREAKING: Aryan Khan Drug Case Handed Over To NCB Central Unit, Sameer Wankhede Removed As Probe Officer

Ananya took to Instagram on Monday and shared a picture of her with the boxing legend with the latter recreating the infamous incident.

"We're clearly getting along really well," the Liger actress posted on the social media site as she is having a gala time on the sets.

About the incident which has been talked, took place way back in 1997 during his bout with Evander Holyfield. Mike Tyson was so annoyed by the opponent that he bit his opponent’s ear off and thus the name, ‘The Bite Fight’. He was eventually disqualified from the match and it is still considered as one of the bizarre moments in sports history.

June 28, 1997: ‘The Bite Fight’ Mike Tyson was DQ’d after taking a chunk out of Evander Holyfield’s ear👂 One of the most bizarre moments in sports history…pic.twitter.com/Zh7QuJhaOi — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 28, 2020

Liger is a Pan India film, which will hit the theatres in 2022.

Tyson was known for his ferocious and intimidating boxing style as well as his controversial behaviour on and off the ring. He boasts of a knockout-to-win percentage of 88%. He was ranked 16th on The Ring magazine’s list of 100 greatest punchers of all time and has won 50 out of his 58 fights, losing only 6 times in his career.