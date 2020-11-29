The much-awaited clash between legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr on Sunday ended in a draw. During the match, both fighters showed glimpses of their class and enthralled fans at the iconic Staples Center. Tyson and Jones fought eight two-minute rounds and eventually smiled as they hugged each other and accepted the result. Also Read - Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: All Rules Explained And Live Streaming Details For The Exhibition Bout

‘This is better than fighting for championships,’ Tyson said of the heavyweight exhibition, which raised money for various charities. ‘We´re humanitarians now. We can do something good for the world. We’ve got to do this again. I would absolutely do this again.’ Also Read - WATCH: Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Hints at Comeback in Latest Training Video

Tyson also praised his opponent when he said, ‘I hit you with some good shots, and you took it, I respect that.’ Also Read - On a High: Mike Tyson Spends Around Rs 28 Lakh on Weed Every Month!

‘The body shots definitely took a toll,’ said Jones, the former four-division world champion widely considered the most skilled boxer of his generation. ‘It´s something to take the punches that Mike throws. I’m cool with a draw. Maybe we can do it again.’

“Why nobody care about my ass? I haven’t fought for 15 years. He stopped fighting three years ago.” Mike Tyson after his fight with Roy Jones Jr. ended in a draw 😂 (via @BTSportBoxing)pic.twitter.com/Sy8RxyNNti — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2020

Apart from the two fighters hogging the limelight, hip hop star Snoop Dogg’s commentary received applause at the Staples Centre. ‘This is like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue,” he said during commentary.

Tyson – who competed from 1985 to 2005 – was nicknamed “Iron Mike” and “Kid Dynamite” in his early career, and later known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet”, is considered one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time.