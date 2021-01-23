MIL vs ATN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

AC Milan have played dominant football this season and showed a glimpse of their rich history. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has once again proved that age is just a number for him as he continues to shine in European football. Apart from a defeat to Juventus, Milan have up to mark in all their games this season and are at the top on the points table. While Atalanta have been poor this season as they failed to capitalize on several occasions. They currently at the 6th spot on the points table with just 9 wins in 18 games. AC Milan vs Atalanta Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MIL vs ATN, Dream 11 Team Player List, AC Milan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A, Online Football Tips AC Milan vs Atalanta, Serie A.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MIL vs ATN

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10:30 PM AM IST – January 23 in India.

MIL vs ATN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- G. Donnarumma

Defenders- C. Romero, T. Hernandez, B. Djimsiti, S. Kjaer

Midfielders- M. de Roon, S. Castillejo, R. Freuler

Strikers- R. Leao, Ilicic (VC), Z. Ibrahimovic (C)

AC Milan vs Atalanta Probable Line-up

AC Milan probable line-up: Donnarumma, Kalulu, Calabria, Hernandez, Kjaer, Tonali, Kessie, Diaz, Castillejo, Ibrahimovic, Leao

Atalanta probable line-up: Gollini, Hateboer, Romero, Toloi, Djimsiti, Gosens, Freuler, de Roon, Ilicic, Pessina, Zapata

