AC Milan vs Atalanta Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match MIL vs ATN at San Siro Stadium: In the upcoming Serie A 2019-20 fixture, Italian giants AC Milan will take on Atalanta in the 36th round of the competition at the San Siro Stadium late on Friday night. The Serie A MIL vs ATN fixture will kick-off at 01:15 AM IST (July 25). Atalanta head into the game knowing that only a win will keep their slim Serie A title hopes alive. They come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory against Parma. AC Milan, on the other hand, are the team in form and will be looking to secure all the three points as they look to move up the Serie A table. The Rossoneri won their last game against Sassuolo and will be looking to continue their great run of form. Milan could be without four of the defenders which started the last game with Alessio Romagnoli out. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between AC Milan and Atalanta will start at 1.15 AM IST.

Venue: San Siro Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Diego Laxalt, Matteo Gabbia, Berat Djimsiti, Jose Palomino

Midfielders: Marten De Roon, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura,

Forwards: Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C), Luis Muriel (VC)

MIL vs ATN Probable Playing XIs

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kessie, Gabbia, Laxalt; Biglia, Bonaventura; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic; Malinovskiy, Muriel.

MIL vs ATN SQUADS

AC Milan (MIL): Asmir Begovic, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Antonio-Donnarumma, Matteo Soncin, Davide Calabria, Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Andrea Conti, Matteo Gabbia, Leo Duarte, Alexis Saelemaekers, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura, Diego Laxalt, Franck Kessie, Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer, Marco Brescianini, Lucas Paqueta, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao, Daniel Maldini, Riccardo Tonin, Giacomo Olzer, Lorenzo Colombo.

Atalanta (ATN): Marco Sportiello, Khadime Ndiaye, Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Toloi, Mattia Caldara, José Palomino, Lennart Czyborra, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Timothy Castagne, Raoul Bellanova, Francesco Rossi, Hans Hateboer, Memeh Okoli, David Heidenreich, Bosko Sutalo, João Schmidt, Adrien Tamèze, Alejandro Gómez, Marten de Roon, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Berat Djimsiti, Jacopo Da Riva, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Ebrima Colley, Aimone Cali, Luis Muriel, Roberto Piccoli, Amadou Traore, Duvan Zapata.

