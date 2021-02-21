MIL vs INT Dream11 Tips And Prediction Serie A

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2021 – Football Tips For Today’s Football Match MIL vs INT at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza: Milan giants Inter Milan and AC Milan face off in one of the most-awaited Serie A clashes at the iconic Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday night. The Serie A MIL vs INT match will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST – February 21 in India. Milan draw their previous match against FK Crvena zvezda by 2-2 scoreline. Theo Hernandez scored single penalty goal. Also, Radovan Pankov scored own goal in this match. On the other hand, Inter Milan won their previous match against Lazio by 3-1 scoreline. Romelu Lukaku scored twice while Lautaro Martinez scored a goal. Also, Lukaku give helped with one assist in this match. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2021 match will be available on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV app in India. Also Read - AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming Serie A in India: When And Where to Watch Milan vs Inter Live Football Match

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2021 match between Inter Milan and AC Milan will start at 7.30 PM IST. Also Read - BFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips For Indian Super League: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ISL Match at Fatorda Stadium 7.30 PM IST February 21 Sunday

Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Fails to Score as Juventus Suffer 1-0 Defeat to Napoli in Serie A

MIL vs INT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Samir Handanovic

Defenders- Alessandro Bastoni, A. Hakimi, D. Calabria, Simon Kjaer

Midfielders- N. Barella, I. Perišić, S. Tonali, F. Kessié (VC)

Forwards- Romelu Lukaku (C), Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan (INT) – Key Players

Lautaro Martinez

Achraf Hakimi

Romelu Lukaku

AC Milan (MIL) – Key Players

Franck Kessie

Rafael Leao

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

MIL vs INT Probable Playing XIs

AC Milan: Davide Calabria, D Dalot, Theo Hernandez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Franck Kessie, P Kalulu, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, C Tatarusanu, S Tonail, Simon Kjaer.

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Aleksandar Kolarov, Arturo Vidal, Nicolo Barella, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen, Achraf Hakimi, Alexis Sanchez, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Marcelo Brozovic.

MIL vs INT SQUADS

AC Milan (MIL): Asmir Begovic, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Antonio-Donnarumma, Matteo Soncin, Davide Calabria, Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Andrea Conti, Matteo Gabbia, Leo Duarte, Alexis Saelemaekers, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura, Diego Laxalt, Franck Kessie, Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer, Marco Brescianini, Lucas Paqueta, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao, Daniel Maldini, Riccardo Tonin, Giacomo Olzer, Lorenzo Colombo.

Inter Milan (INT): Ionut Radu, Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Filip Stankovic, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Andrea Ranocchia, Lorenzo Pirola, Dalbert Henrique, Aleksandar Kolarov, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Georgios Vagiannidis, Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Matias Vecino, Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Arturo Vidal, Antonio Candreva, Kwadwo Asamoah, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Radja Nainggolan, Ivan Perisic, Axel Bakayoko, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez, Andrea Pinamonti, Sebestiano Esposito, Samuele Longo.

