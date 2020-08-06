Dream11 Tips And Prediction

MIL vs MIA Dream11 Team Prediction NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat at Walt Disney World, Florida: In one of the most-exciting clashes of NBA 2019-20 on Thursday evening, Milwaukee Bucks will take on Miami Heat at the Walt Disney World bio-bubble in Florida. The two teams are 1st and 4th in the Eastern Conference respectively. The NBA 2019-20 MIL vs MIA clash will kick-start at 1.30 AM IST. Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a shock defeat against the Houston Rockets team by 116-120 and another shock defeat to follow that against the Brooklyn nets in a game which in all honesty they were expected to win however as it turns out they did not. particularly with the first quarter not going too well for them. On the other hand, Miami Heat are coming off a good win against Boston Celtics with 112-106 and will be happy with their form but they are against an albeit rattled top ranked team and they need to be on top of their game if they want to win. Also Read - FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure, Probable XIs For T10 Match in Dubai International Stadium at 11.30 PM IST August 6

My Dream11 Team

Small Forward: Korver, Robinson

Power Forward: Antetokounnpo

Center: Olynyk, Adebayo

MIL vs MIA Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks: George Hill (PG), Donte DiVincenzo (SG), Khris Middleton (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF), Brook Lopez (C).

Miami Heat: Goran Dragic (PG), Tyler Herro (SG), Duncan Robinson (SF), Derrick Jones Jr. (PF), Bam Adebayo (C).

MIL vs MIA Likely Squads

Milwaukee Bucks (MIL): Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason III, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds, Marvin Williams, D.J. Wilson.

Miami Heat (MIA): Bam Adebayo, Kyle Alexander, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Solomon Hill, Andre Iguodala, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Gabe Vincent.

